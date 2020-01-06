Voters gear up for President Trump's visit to Toledo

Whether you support President Trump or don't, people on both ends are gearing up for his visit to Toledo.

"I think he's doing things great for our country," Craig Pencheff from Sylvania said.

"He's trying to make this country so oppressed that he needs to take a look back," Lair Scott from Toledo said.

Pencheff spent part of his Monday at the traveling "Trump Pop-Up Shop" in Swanton. The former Democrat picked up everything from hats to pins, and says he plans to wear them all at President Trump's rally in downtown on Thursday.

"I just like him," Pencheff said. "I mean, I hope he gets reelected for four more years."

While some are excited for the president's stop in the Glass City others plan to protest it.

"President Trump promised America that he would keep LGBTQ protections, and he's done nothing but turn us back decades," Scott said.

Scott is teaming up with Black Lives Matter and Planned Parenthood to sound off about the president's actions in office. The local LGBTQ activist says President Trump has only hurt those in the minority when it comes to employment equality and justice on all fronts.

"It's not fair to anyone that gets bullied or harassed, oppressed," Scott said.

President Trump's rally is set to get underway at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Huntington Center. Tickets are available online and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

In the meantime, Scott says his group's protest is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. in the area outside the arena.