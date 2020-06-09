WATCH: Fiona the hippo just chillin’ at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite little (well not so little anymore) hippo is back at it again with her funny antics.

Fiona is back to her funny antics at the Cincinnati Zoo. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo)

The Cincinnati Zoo shared video of Fiona hanging out in the shade as she kept it cool on a hot Tuesday.

A natural in front of the camera, the playful Fiona is always showing off her charisma.

Back in April, the zoo captured a video of her diving like a porpoise in Hippo Cove.

Zookeepers say hippos don’t float or swim. They walk along the bottom and propel themselves to the surface for air.

WATCH | Fiona splashing in Hippo Cove

If you have missed Fiona and all her friends at the Cincinnati Zoo you will be able to see them again in person soon.

The zoo will reopen to members only on June 10 and on June 17 for general admission but you must have a reservation.

Copyright 2020 WXIX and Gray Media Group, Inc.. All rights reserved.