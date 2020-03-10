WATCH: Officer collapses after suspected fentanyl exposure

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KTUL/CNN) - Coming into contact with dangerous drugs is just part of the job for police officers.

The officer was handling fentanyl-laced evidence when he began to collapse. (Source: Bartlesville PD/KTUL/CNN)

One officer had a scary exposure to fentanyl over the weekend, and it was caught on camera.

A police officer, wearing protective gloves, was packing up drug evidence believed to be laced with fentanyl when he slowly started to collapse.

Seconds later, a rush of officers came to the rescue.

“I don’t know what would have happened had they not acted so quickly,” said Sgt. Jim Warring of Bartlesville Police.

Warring said the officers quickly gave him Narcan, which is believed to have saved his life.

Police said this was the first time they’ve had to deal with something like this, where they had to give one of their own officers Narcan.

“(It’s) really fortunate that, one, we had this available to us, and two, that our officer really inherited the training and paid attention to the training,” Warring said.

It’s another layer to the opioid epidemic and a glimpse of what these men and woman behind the badge have to deal with.

“Even though the officer may not be physically dealing with an individual, all the evidence and things that we handle on a day-to-day basis, that can harm you, too,” Warring said.

Police said another officer was possibly exposed to fentanyl as well. That officer was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The department says both officers are OK.

