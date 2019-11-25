Waite student arrested after found with loaded gun on school property

A Waite High School student was arrested Friday after a student resource officer found a loaded firearm on him inside the school.

Toledo Public School officer Ralph Green received information that a student had a gun in the school. Green and Toledo Police Officer Jeron Ellis responded to the classroom where the student was supposed to be.

As they approached the room, the suspect was exiting and heading towards the shop area. The officers took control of the subject and located the firearm in the suspect's front right pocket.

He was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail for possession of a deadly weapon on school premises.

Waite was placed on a lockdown until Toledo Public Schools determined the situation was clear. There were no injuries and no shots fired.