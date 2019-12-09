Waite students create closet for students in need

We first told you about the Wigwam Wear Closet created by Young Women of Excellence at Waite High School in September.

It's a place where students can turn to twice a month - if they need shoes, coats, clothing or hygiene products. They can come and get what they need, no questions asked.

With help from the community, and the school's carpentry class, the closet now has new shelves.

It has served 75 students so far, and believe they could help more - so long as they know about it, and are willing to come.