Walbridge man indicted on two counts of rape of a child

A 79-year-old Walbridge man is facing possible life in prison after being indicted for two counts of rape of a minor and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

James E. Carter was indicted in Ottawa County Court of Common Pleas for twice engaging in sexual conduct with a victim who was under 10-years old at the time.

The incidents allegedly occurred between May 2006 and May 2007. He is also accused of sending harmful material to the victim in 2007.

Carter is being held on $100,000 bond of his own recognizance without a 10 percent provision. He was arraigned Monday and entered a not guilty plea.

The case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 6 and a final pretrial hearing on Feb. 12. A jury trial will begin Feb. 25 in Ottawa County.