Walleye games to go on as planned

In a press release sent Tuesday, the Toledo Walleye confirmed all upcoming games will go on as planned, starting with the game Wednesday against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

"We are monitoring the developments regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and remain in close contact with the ECHL and our local health officials. We will make announcements should the situation change.

The team will set up additional sanitizing stations throughout the Huntington Center. They will also conduct additional cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the game.