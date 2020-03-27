Toledo Walleye have another record-setting season

The season might have ended sooner than anyone anticipated or wanted, but it didn't stop the Toledo Walleye from setting another slew of records.

In terms of attendance, the Walleye sold out 24 of their 29 home games at the Huntington Center and reached 200 sellouts.

They also tied or broke 23 Walleye and ECHL records:

• Season ticket record for fourth consecutive season (2,850)

• Led the ECHL in sellouts (24)

• Averaged more than 7,431 (sellout) for third straight year (7,448)

• Reaching 400 All-Time Wins (429 in total)

• Consecutive games with a power play goal (7, set from October 19 through November 6, 2019)

• Most shorthanded goals in a single game (3, January 5, 2020 at Wheeling)

• First Walleye player to win scoring title in ECHL (Josh Kestner 73 points)

• First Walleye player to lead league in goals (Josh Kestner 33 goals)

• First Walleye player to lead league in save percentage (Billy Christopoulos, .932)

• Best single season save percentage for Walleye goaltender (Billy Christopoulos, .932)

• Best team penalty kill percentage (87.8%)

• Most career goals (116, Shane Berschbach)

• Most game-winning goals career (20, Kyle Bonis)

• Best career plus/minus (77, Shane Berschbach)

• Most goaltender wins career (68, Pat Nagle)

• Most goaltender appearances career (106, Pat Nagle)

• Most career saves (2867, Pat Nagle)

• Most career minutes played goaltender (6,228, Pat Nagle)

Walleye Records Tied

• Most career shots on goal (744, Berschbach)

Toledo ECHL (Storm and Walleye combined) records set:

• Best team penalty kill percentage (87.8%)

• Best single season percentage for goaltender (Billy Christopolous, .932)

• Most career assists (277, Shane Berschbach)

• First Toledo player to win the scoring title in the ECHL (Josh Kestner, 73 points)