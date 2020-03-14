Walmart changes hours to stock and sanitize stores

Effective Sunday, March 15, Walmart stores will be open from 6:00 am-11:00 pm until further notice.

In a memo released by the company, the CEO says the hours of operation are changing to "help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing."

Many stores are dealing with large crowds and a lack of supplies due to COVID-19 concerns.

Walmart stores that currently operate on more reduced hours will stay the same.

This switch is temporary and will remain in place until further notice.