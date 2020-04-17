Walmart waiving fees on MoneyCard debit cards, helping customers receive stimulus payments

Walmart is offering an option for people who do not have traditional bank accounts and rely on stores to cash checks to access their stimulus payment.

They are waiving monthly maintenance fees on the Walmart MoneyCard Reloadable Debit Card through June 30, enabling customers to set up direct deposit and receive stimulus funds electronically. The offer applies to new customers who deposit at least $500 to their MoneyCard account.

Cutomers can sign up for an account at this website and receive immediate access to their bank account information, necessary to set up direct deposit. They'll then receive a personalized debit card within 5-7 business days.

The IRS has recently provided additional ways to stimulus recipients to set up direct deposit.