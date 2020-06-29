Washington Local will offer traditional, virtual and hybrid education models this year

Covid-19 is changing the way schools operate in the Fall.

Washington Local Schools will space out bus riders and require them and bus drivers to wear masks.

The district is also offering traditional, virtual, and a hybrid option to keep students and teachers safe.

WLS superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt tells 13ABC, "It wont look like it looked last year, which was an emergency. We will have an online curriculum without Washington Local teachers offering that curriculum. We will probably have staff members who will need to stay home as well because they have auto immune issues. If somebody is sick at home, we normally come to school, but next year that wont be the case. We are going to ask you to keep your child at home if someone is exhibiting symptoms at home until we are absolutely sure. We can't have our kids miss 14, 28, 30, 50 days of school - so we have to offer that high quality virtual option as well."