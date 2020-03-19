Washington Local, TPS continue serving meals to students during shutdown

Many school districts across the area are doing what they can to make sure kids don't go hungry while school is out.

Washington Local Schools have set up stations at the nearest elementary schools where students can grab a lunch and breakfast. And the process is like a drive-thru situation -- parents don't even have to get out of their car.

Grab-and-go meals will be available from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 5 p.m.-6 p.m. at the nearest elementary school for any child under the age of 18, even if they don't attend Washington Local.

There will also be five distribution routes to reach those areas not within walking distance of an elementary schools. Those routes will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rogers High School is one of eight grab-and-go sites for Toledo Public Schools.

"We've got apples, carrots, we're giving out breakfast and dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.," Kelly Welch, assistant transformational leader with TPS, said. "You don't have to go to TPS to take advantage of these meals, but we do want you to call 2-1-1 so that gives us an idea of how we can prepare.

"We're doing what we can to make sure our kids have food to eat during this time."

Parents can also get meals for their children on the weekend thanks to Connecting Kids to Meals and The United Way. Call 2-1-1 for more details.