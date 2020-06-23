Washington Local Schools to lay off 57 workers

Due to planned changes to the school day when in-person classes resume in the fall, Washington Local Schools will lay off 57 people on Wednesday.

According to superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt, the layoffs will come from food service and library workers.

Washington Local is not planning on offering hot lunch to start the year, instead offering a grab-and-go lunch so students can spread out with social distancing. Libraries will also not be open in the fall.

Anstadt said other changes will be coming, but the school district is waiting on guidance from the state and Gov. Mike DeWine.