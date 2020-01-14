Watch as a school bus barely avoids a train at a crossing in California

A school bus in California came dangerously close to a freight train at a railroad crossing.

A school bus nearly collided with a speeding freight train in California. (Source: CNN, KTXL)

Justin Clubb captured the video Monday of the bus as it was inches away from the train. The video shows the crossing arm on top of the bus as the speeding train goes by.

“When the arm started coming down, they pulled forward a little bit and I was like, ‘Oh no, they’re in trouble,’" Clubb said.

The Lodi Unified School District bus had one student on board with the driver. The school district released a statement that it is investigating the incident, and no one was harmed.

Some who live in Lodi said this video raises concerns about students’ safety on school buses.

“It’s really disturbing, and I’m just thankful that the child was OK," Cindy Luna said.

Clubb said he hopes the video serves as a lesson to other bus drivers to not end up in a similar situation.

“Let’s hope it prevents another thing, so all kids can go home safe," Clubb said.