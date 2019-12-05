Watch out for Porch Pirates

If you found some great deals on Cyber Monday your packages are probably arriving. Toledo police want to make sure you get what you ordered.

Police say porch pirates are casing neighborhoods looking to swipe your packages. TPD says every year they get reports of porch pirates stealing packages off of someone's front porch.

They are offering several tips like don't let your packages sit. Ship your packages to an alternate address or ship them to the store. They say most importantly help each other out.

