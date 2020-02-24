Toledo extends hours to deal with increased water billing questions

It is just under two months into the new monthly billing program for Toledo water bills and there are plenty of questions from customers.

To accommodate the massive increase in calls and walk-in questions, the city has extended its hours to 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You can also email your questions or meter readings to dpucustomerservice@toledo.oh.gov

The number to call: 419-245-1800

There is also a customer call back option where you leave your number and it tells you which number you are in the waiting line for customer service.

City spokesman Ignazio Messina says the city is doing the monthly billing in response to the overwhelming request to do so by residents.

But Messina says it is an estimate of your monthly bill, "We're not doing monthly meter readings, we have the same number of meter readers, and they're still reading meters in the same fashion."

Messina goes onto say "That is quarterly readings. But if you want to help update your monthly bill with a more accurate reading that you do yourself, you can do that."

Customers can take the meter reading themselves and then email it into the customer service department at dpucustomerservice@toledo.oh.gov. Your quarterly reading will be adjusted accordingly.

