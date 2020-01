Residents in one north Toledo neighborhood are under a water boil advisory through Saturday evening.

The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued the water boil advisory for Rambo Lane, from 5460 Ramble to 5309 Rambo, and Robin Road from Rambo Lane to the cul de sac, including McGregor School, 3462 McGregor Lane, and 3506 McGregor Lane.

The advisory expires at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Water should be boiled for three minutes and cooled before using.