Water main break closes Liberty Center Schools

Liberty Center City Schools are closed Friday due to a water main break. The Superintendent says crews are working to fix the problem as soon as possible:

Good evening,



This is Richie Peters, Superintendent of the Liberty Center Local Schools. This message is to inform you that school will be closed on Friday, February 7 due to a water line break at the school. The issue is being repaired as quickly as possible. — LC Schools (@LC_Tigers) February 7, 2020

The school district was also closed on Thursday due to the weather.