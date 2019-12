Crews are on the scene of a water main break on Moffat Rd. in Toledo.

Crews work on a water main break on Moffat Rd. near Central Ave. on Wednesday morning.

The break happened near Central Ave. and I-475 this morning. Workers were hoping to have repairs done by 6:30 a.m.

Homeowners should experience no issue with water pressure, and there is no boil advisory posted for the area.