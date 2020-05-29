Wauseon pool opening to the public Friday

At least one public pool will be opening to the public, when the City of Wauseon pool will open at noon today.

The pool will limit the occupancy to 166 users. Guidelines include social distancing, and staff will be wearing masks in certain situations. Surfaces will be sanitized every two hours.

However, there will be no swim lessons offered this season.

The pool will be open from 12-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday, and 12-5 p.m. Saturdays. Pool rentals are available from 5:15-6:45 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Saturdays.

The cost is $3 for guests over the age of 2, and $1 for guests under the age of 2.