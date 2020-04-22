'We understand Ohioans are struggling': state establishes mental health hotline

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine acknowledged the damage being done to thousands throughout the state due to the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus crisis.

"While Ohioans have done a phenomenal job following the Stay at Home order to reduce the number of people who get sick, this is undoubtedly a stressful time for many Ohioans. For some, it is worrying about when they’ll receive their next paycheck," DeWine said. "For others, it’s trying to balance working from home while helping children with distance learning. And for others, it’s managing their feelings of loneliness and depression because of isolation. We understand that Ohioans are struggling."

Gov. DeWine brought on Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss during his Wednesday COVID-19 press conference to announce that the state has set up a mental health hotline.

Trained staff will helping with screening and emotional management and support, and connect those people to local resources for counseling.

State workers will operate the line from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. After 8 p.m., the number will be re-routed to the national suicide prevention hotline.

That number is 1(800)720-9616.

Since March 15, Ohio has lost one million jobs, according to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. Unemployment may hit 20%, which stands in stark contrast to the highest unemployment rate during the Great Recession, which was 10.9%.

Husted warned that when unemployment goes up, so does suicide, drug addiction, homelessness, domestic violence and more health consequences.