Lucas County sees another spike in COVID cases over the weekend

Lucas County saw 14 new confirmed COVID cases each day for the last 3 days. Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says our case numbers are definitely moving in the wrong direction. “We need to take precautions before it spirals too much out of control,” says Zgodzinski.

Zgodzinski says as we head into a holiday weekend, keep three things in mind. Time, distance, and shielding. “The amount of time...that you actually spend with somebody. The distance that you are away from someone with the disease. And the shielding which is a mask which is a barrier between you and the person.”

The jump in cases is substantiated by testing and now kicks in the complex job of contact tracing in an attempt to stem the spread of cases even further. Zgodzinski says right now the county has access to up to 150 contact tracers with the help of UT students from the health field. Income cases, these positive cases can spiral and expose upward of 20 people or more, many of whom are at great risk. “The younger age group. We are concerned but we are also understanding that that younger age group has more determent to spreading it to somebody who is immunocompromised or elderly...then just themselves.”