Weinstein lawyer: Prosecutors have a ‘tale,’ not a case

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer is telling jurors that prosecutors in the rape case against him acted like moviemakers and portrayed a world where women aren't responsible for how they interact with men.

Harvey Weinstein arrives to court for the start of jury selection in his sexual assault trial Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Donna Rotunno said in a closing argument Thursday that Weinstein is innocent.

She appealed to jurors to ignore outside forces and use what she called their “New York City common sense” in weighing a case seen as a watershed for the #MeToo movement.

The jury is scheduled to hear the prosecution closings on Friday.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a different woman in 2006.

Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

