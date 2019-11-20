Welcome to Waite Wednesday!

Students hold signs and cheer "Welcome to Waite", reminding their peers that they are valued.

The students are SMARTS members - students making achievement right this second.

"You never know what someone is going through at home - and just to make them feel welcomed and a part of the school."

"I haven't stepped out of my comfort zone in so long, and this is one way i really stepped out of my comfort zone and it feels good doing it too as well."

After the warm welcome, students spread the positivity on social media - taking selfies, and in the process, making new friends.