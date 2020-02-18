Wendy’s to pay $400K to resolve child labor law allegations

Authorities in Massachusetts say fast-food chain Wendy’s has agreed to pay $400,000 to resolve allegations that it violated child labor laws at dozens of restaurants in the state.

The state attorney general’s office said Tuesday it began investigating after a minor employed at a Wendy’s in Worcester complained that teenagers were working too late and too many hours.

Wendy’s provided records to investigators who found the restaurant was violating two child labor laws by allowing 16- and 17-year old employees to work past 10 p.m. and more than nine hours per day.

Wendy’s has since changed its scheduling procedures.

