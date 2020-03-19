Gov. DeWine: "We're asking people to make sacrifices" regarding coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine struck a hopeful tone in his daily coronavirus press conference Thursday.

"We have to pull together. It's going to be the small acts of each and every Ohioan that will make all the difference in the world."

Courts have been asked to limit in-person interactions and internet cafes were ordered closed.

The governor acknowledged that no-touch thermometers are in short supply, referencing his recommendation that businesses check the temperature of employees when they show up for work and send home those with a fever. "I am just asking employers to be extremely careful with their employees. If you can't check employees' temps, ask them to take their own temperature at home," DeWine said.

People returning from Spring Break are asked to stay home when they return and to avoid contact with those outside of their household.

Anyone thinking about traveling is asked to please reconsider.

119 people have been confirmed to have coronavirus, with 33 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

In Michigan there have been 336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three reported deaths.