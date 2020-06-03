Westgate Chapel to host food donation event on Saturday

The Westgate Chapel is holding a food donation event at 11 a.m. Saturday, to benefit the Sylvania Area Family Services.

Anyone coming should use the main entrance and drive through the roundabout. A team of volunteers will unload vehicles.

According to the website, the most urgent needs are toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, facial masks, hand soap, cleaning supplies, canned veggies, canned fruit, canned meat, peanut butter, and tomato products.

They also need boxes to pack the food.