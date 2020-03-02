What Is The Difference Between Flu And Coronavirus?

How can you tell the difference between the flu and coronavirus?

In most people, it's a tough call because the symptoms are pretty much the same.

In both cases, the virus comes with a fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache.

Patients can in some cases also develop nausea and diarrhea.

In both viruses, the symptoms can come on fast and be intense for 2 to 3 days, or longer.

Both viruses can involve upper and lower respiratory distress and that's what can turn very serious and even deadly for people with compromised immune systems.

That is when it can develop into pneumonia or bronchitis.

Both the flu and coronavirus are transmitted through contact with someone who is infected or touching something that an infected person has had contact with it.

The secretions, such as droplets in a cough or sneeze are responsible for transmitting the virus.

The difference with the coronavirus is that there are so many unknowns because it's so new. This is simply what has presented so far in the 88,000 global cases with more than 3,000 being killed according to world health reports. There are no medications to treat coronavirus, where there are some medications that help treat the flu such as Tamiflu.

