What Is The Difference Between Quarantine And Isolation?



There is one basic difference between quarantine and isolation.

Quarantine is done because you think you've been exposed to an infectious disease.

Isolation is when we know somebody has been exposed

Isolation is more serious because people are actively infected.

Isolation is usually done at a hospital where you are isolated into a negative air pressure room.

Or you can be isolated at home because you know you have the disease

By Ohio law, the person that can call a quarantine is the health commissioner.

And it is enforced by police or sheriff's deputies appointed by the commissioner.