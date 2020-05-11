What Now? Local Couple Tests Negative For COVID Antibodies

A week ago Dan and Lisa Wilczynski got tested to see if they carry anti-bodies against COVID-19. They thought they may have been exposed. “Back in December when we were in New York. I came back with a bad cough that escalated with body wracking. Once it started you just couldn't stop,” says Lisa.

So Dan and Lisa wondered if that could have been COVID. Turns out, the test showed they did not carry antibodies protecting them against the virus. “I guess we were hoping that we would have some immunity that it would come back positive showing that we have some immunity. You don't know what that's worth in the big scheme of things. But it's worth something,” says Dan.

So now the question becomes how do you move forward as the country starts to re-open?

“Do the best you can. The same rules apply. Wash your hands, don't touch your face. Wear a mask hope others are wearing masks,” says Dan.

However, Dan and Lisa both travel a lot. Dan has to travel for work. “I think the airlines they're already requiring that everyone wear masks. Certainly keeping your hands clean the same rules, not touching your face. Obviously no eating on the airplanes. And the same thing when you're in hotel rooms other than your home just be conscious that the virus could be out there anywhere and you just have to be super careful,” says Dan.

And day to day, Lisa and Dan like millions of other settles into the new reality of living with a potentially lethal virus out there. “We have in the car, disinfectants so I'm making a conscious effort when I go out to do what I have to do to protect myself,” says Lisa.