What can economic recovery look like after COVID

As Ohio begins to reopen, what will that mean to the economy? Some financial experts say this could be the most important 45 days in US financial history.

Photo courtesy: MGN

The solution is a bit of alphabet soup. Will our economic recovery be the shape of a V or a U? V would indicate a sharp decline and then a sharp incline. The U recovery would be a decline, then a flat line before the incline. We may see that play out in the next few months.

When 70% of our economy, consumer spending, shuts down then a recession is inevitable. Ohio will reopen in part on May 1st. The worry becomes will opening the economy open us up to more illness?

"We called it like a drop of the bomb moment. Where either way it's going to hurt a lot of Americans or hurt a lot of people and you've got to make the decision," said Alan Lancz, an investment advisor.

Lancz says the difference between the U and the V will be the pace at which the country reopens. Plus how it happens state by state.

"It's just a matter of time and how much damage is done. That's where this reopening is so critical,” said Lancz.

"I think we could have a strong recovery. Kinda the V shaped recovery,” said Carey Stansbury, an investment advisor.

Stansbury is optimistic but says the timing is everything. Another question is when the country does open, do people have the confidence to spend?

"I just feel like as you listen to people they just don't want to be tied up anymore. They're anxious so that's where I think some of that pent up spending and the anxiousness is going to drive it but again that could spook people,” said Stansbury.

Now we wait to see what the next 45 days. They could determine "recovery" or a "depression."

"When we turn on, if there's a lack of confidence, if there' a second wave of this. I mean it's going to put us back into the 1930 situation,” said Lancz.