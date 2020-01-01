What impact will Marina District have on east Toledo

2020 is looking to be a big year for Toledo's east side of the Maumee River. The long awaited Marina District project is finally taking shape and should come to life this year.

So what will this mean for the neighborhoods surrounding it?

It's a two-part project that people are looking forward to at the marina district. First you have the new Glass City Metropark on one part of the property and then across from it, the apartment and loft living. That construction is well underway. Will it mean a boost for everything that surrounds it?

It's finally coming to life. After years of promises, plans and proposals the marina district is seeing development. Apartment and loft style units already under construction, with restaurants and other amenities as well.

"I think it will bring more people downtown and it's just nice," said Toledo resident Margaret Robinson.

The project will have over 300 market rate units, becoming the city's newest places to live. But will it impact the older neighborhoods just across Front Street? There's some optimism and some skeptics.

"No I don't think anything will have an effect on this side of the river,” said Toledo resident Rolonda Woods.

"Let's bring some more love to the eastside. We're part of Toledo too," said Toledo resident Bobbi Poulson.

Already several community groups have met to try and incorporate both the metropark and the new living space with the neighborhoods around it. Now people living here wait to see what those long term effects actually look like.

"I'm hoping this will liven things up, make everything pretty again," said Poulson.

Property managers already have a website for people looking to lease a unit.