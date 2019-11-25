What to do in Toledo for the holidays

It's that time of the year, when you can't throw a candy cane without hitting a different holiday event.

From family friendly get-togethers to after hours fun for adults, the Toledo area has plenty to offer to help you have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny Kaye.

And while that list is longer than Santa's naughty list -- we hope so, at least -- here's a selection of some highlights.

Holiday Lights Parade, Maumee

Nov. 30

Maumee gets the holiday season started with its 16th annual Holiday Parade and Holiday Hustle 5K.

The Parade will feature lighted floats and walking groups, starting at the Maumee Indoor Theater and proceeding southbound along Conant Street to Broadway.

OWE Tours de Noel

Dec. 1

Take a tour of five beautifully decorated historic homes from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Old West End. Free buses will be available to transport visitors to each tour location.

A holiday gift boutique will set up at First Congregational Church, along with tours of their sanctuary and their Tiffany stained Glass windows.

Glenwood Lutheran Church will have children's activities with crafts, music, and holiday treats.

Miracle on Main Street

Dec. 6 & 7

The festive weekend in downtown Sylvania gets started with the First Friday Art Walk at 5 p.m. Friday, along with the Mistletoe Market, and the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Holiday shopping continues Saturday, along with kids activities at the Historical Village, and the Miracle on Main Street 5K and Santa's Little Helpers Kids Dash at 4 p.m.

A holiday parade wraps up the weekend's festivities at 5:45 p.m.

Toledo Walleye games

Dec. 6 & 7

The Walleye host Brampton at 7:15 p.m. Friday, and the first 1,500 fans through the door will receive a Walleye Nutcracker.

The team doesn't stop there, though. The next night, they host their annual Teddy Bear Toss; fans are asked to bring a teddy bear to toss onto the Huntington Center ice after the Walleye score their first goal. All teddy bears will be donated to local children's charities.

And on Dec. 27 and 29, ticket holders will receive a Love Your Melon knit hat, which supports the fight against pediatric cancer.

Holidays at The Manor House

Dec. 7-15

While Metroparks Toledo has a schedule full of fun holiday events, the focus is the 44th annual event at Wildwood Preserve Metropark.

Starting Dec. 7, the free events run through Dec. 15 and is open each day from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Visitors are allowed to stroll through the Manor House, taking in holiday displays. You can also take a carriage ride, make s'mores, take a walk along the Holiday Lighted Trail, and leave a letter to Santa at a special deliver box in the basement of the Manor House.

Christmas at the Peristyle

Dec. 7

Join the Toledo Symphony for this annual kickoff for the holiday season in the Peristyle at the Toledo Museum of Art.

The concert, which starts at 3 p.m., features the talents of the Toledo Opera Chorus, the University of Toledo Children's Choir, and Toledo Symphony School of Music students.

Handel's Messiah

Dec. 8

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra joins up with the Toledo Choral Society, Terra State Choral Society, and other talented soloists again to perform Handel's Messiah at the Rosary Cathedral.

The concert starts at 4 p.m.

Nutcracker

Dec. 14 & 15

What holiday season is complete without the Nutcracker?

The Toledo Ballet performs the famous show along with the score performed live by the Toledo Symphony at the Stranahan Theater.

Showtimes for the 79th annual show are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.