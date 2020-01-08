What to know when heading downtown Thursday for President Trump's rally

Whether you're attending the "Keep America Great" rally Thursday in downtown Toledo or not, President Donald Trump's visit to town will most likely affect your daily routine in some way.

Most apparent will be road closures downtown around the Huntington Center, where the campaign stop will be held. And be warned -- all street closures are subject to change without notice as dictated by the Federal Government.

Beginning Wednesday morning, Huron Street between Jefferson and Madison will be closed.

And then Thursday morning, all streets around the Huntington Center will be closed by 10 a.m., if not earlier. Those closures include, but aren't limited to: Madison at St. Clair; St. Clair at Jefferson; Jefferson at Huron, and Huron at Madison.

All parking garages near the Huntington Center will be open but with limited access. There will be no street parking around the Huntington Center.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. Thursday for the rally, with everything expected to kick off at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available on President Trump's website, but holding a ticket doesn't guarantee a seat for rally. Admittance to the arena is on a first come, first served basis, according to the Lucas County Republican Party.

The Huntington Center expects up to 1,000 people to start lining up outside the arena up to 24 hours early.

The only entrance to the arena will be at the Aquarium off Huron St. The bridge entrance from the Port-Lawrence Garage and entrances on Madison and Jefferson will be closed.

For those who can't make it inside, tehre will be a jumbo TV screen set up near Huron St. that will be used as ancillary viewing when the arena reaches capacity, Portable restrooms will also be set up outside.