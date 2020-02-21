What you need to know if you're going to Detroit for the Garth Brooks concert

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour hits Detroit's Ford Field on Saturday night, and officials are offering tips for those coming to the Motor City for the show.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with a 7 p.m. start time for the show.

Obviously, the suggest attendees arrive early and to expect additional traffic. Closures on I-94 and other events taking place in downtown Detroit -- including a show at Little Caesars Arena -- will clog the roadways.

Guests need to be aware that a clear bag policy will be in effect. The only bags, packages or containers permitted to be carried by fans are:

• Bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

• Small clutch bag or purse, camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap.

• A full description and list of prohibited items can be found here.

A fan fest and happy hour will open at 5 p.m. at Ford Field, with events throughout the stadium until 6 p.m.

Guests with floor seats will need to get Gate C or D to receive their floor wristband.

TRAFFIC

Due to demolition of an overpass, eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed between I-75 and M-3.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3, the westbound Gratiot Connector and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 PM from Chalmers to Chene street. For those coming from northeast of Detroit, I-696 to I-75 south is also an alternative route.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound M-3 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 PM from Grand River Avenue to Mt. Elliot Street.

PARKING

Concert parking is available to book in advance via the ParkWhiz website.

MORE INFORMATION

You can find more information by heading to the Ford Field website.