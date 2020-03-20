What you should do with a stimulus check

Under the current proposal Americans could receive stimulus checks soon.

The first round would go out in April. Each adult would get 12-hundred dollars and 500 dollars for each child.

Derrick Gant says now is the time to only buy necessities to get you through this crisis. He encourages people to save the stimulus check.

He says we don't know how long this situation will last so families need to protect themselves financially.

He doesn't believe you need to pull all your money out of the bank. He says you should have a few hundred bucks on hand in case a situation arrives with card readers. If you are worried about your 401k, he says people 35 and under may want to adjust their contributions. If you are 35 or over you should call your financial planner

