What's coming next in impeachment process

As we get to some of the critical moments of the president's impeachment inquiry there are lots of questions about where things are headed next. Now we get some perspective about what we may see.

Already so much has happened in this impeachment inquiry and the information is pretty voluminous but much more could be coming in a process that is very rare. All in a case still evolving.

We're getting close to what could be considered the halfway point of the impeachment process. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on articles of impeachment as early as next week. If it's a “Yes” vote, the US Senate then holds its trial for possible removal from office.

University of Toledo political science professor Doctor Sam Nelson has watched it all. He says the evidence so far has been pretty strong.

"Republicans say a lot 'well things are in dispute.' Well they're disputing it but the evidence itself that's been laid out so far, there's really no disputing what's been presented. No counter evidence,” said Dr. Nelson.

Democrats have rolled out most of the evidence, not surprising in the Democrat controlled House but very little has come from the President and his team to this point.

"I expected the President to show up with lawyers and try to mount a defense in the house which he hasn't done," said Nelson.

After the House, 2/3 of the Senate must vote “Yes” for President Trump to be removed. What that trial looks like, who will be called to testify or will anyone be called at all is still up in the air. The Senate sets the rules.

"It's not like there's an established set of procedures that say ‘Oh this is how we do this.’ Every one is going to be unique, a unique set of circumstances. Every impeachment is largely partisan so that's going to be another dynamic," said Nelson.

What Nelson says you probably will not see is President Trump testify. His lawyers will probably show up in the Senate trial, if it happens.