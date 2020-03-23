What's considered "essential" under Ohio's "stay at home" order?

Starting at 11:59 Monday night Ohioans will be ordered to stay at home with some exceptions.

All to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has changed our way of life in just three weeks time.

Essentially, you're asked to only go to work or to the grocery store.

Over the last two weeks, Governor Mike DeWine has shut down certain businesses. But, after Monday only essential businesses will operate.

Here's a brief breakdown of what's considered "essential":

Hospitals will still operate. Mail, shipping - all still available. Gas stations and transportation businesses, laundry services, and restaurants offering carry-out, delivery, or drive-thru only will still be open.

It's a tough question for business owners to ask themselves: Are we essential?

If your business doesn't fit in to the health order guidelines that deem you essential, it's time to shut your doors in the name of safety.

Monday afternoon marked one of the last shoe fittings at Dave's Running Shop, at least for now.

"It is what it is and I hate to say it, but there's not too much we can do about it," said owner James Mason.

All four Northwest Ohio stores closed to comply with Ohio's stay at home order, mandating all non-essential business to cease.

"We definitely think we're essential, but not to the point where we need to be open at this point," said Mason.

Dave's Running Shop employs about 75 people, all of which are currently off the job.

Mason says he'll find a way to take care of his workers. In the meantime, customers can still place orders online and go on virtual runs.

Plus, from 12-4 PM someone will be at the Sylvania store to help facilitate shipping and questions regarding online orders.

Mason says the shop has plenty of inventory to sell.

"We will be continuing our services at a distance and we think that at this point that's the best way to do it," said Mason.

On the other hand, HVAC is considered a critical trade. But service tech and installer Dylan Mauder says even essential businesses are slowing down.

"The virus has impacted us tremendously. As of right now we are stopping all sales calls. We are only doing emergency service if it can be put off to a later time or when things get better, we're trying to do that," said Mauder of Mauder Heating & Air Conditioning.

Repairs that can be put off include work on air conditioners. Mauder Heating and Air Conditioning is offering assistance over the phone to reduce the amount of in-person visits. All service techs must now wear gloves during every house call and tools are disinfected daily.

"We are trying to do our part and make everyone as happy and comfortable as we can be, but it's just not essential for us to be in everyone's house like we would on a normal day-to-day basis. But we'll be there to get people heat and get things moving as best we can," said Mauder.

If you still have questions as to what is considered "essential" the full stay at home order that breaks it down is posted here.