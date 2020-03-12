When is my school closing due to coronavirus? Here's what we can confirm

On Thursday, March 12th, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio schools would be required to close for three weeks. The governor's mandate included a start date of March 17th (schools would close after dismissal on Monday, March 16th).

Despite that guidance, many local school districts have decided to close ahead of Tuesday. We will do our best to keep the below list up to date but please note that this is not an official notice. You are still encouraged to reach out to your school district to confirm closing dates.

No classes beginning Friday, March 13:

Anthony Wayne

Cardinal Stritch

Findlay (staff training day, but buildings open for kids to get remote learning materials)

Notre Dame Academy

Ottawa Hills

St. Ursula

No classes beginning Monday, March 16:

Bryan City

Carey Exempted Village

Clyde-Green Springs

Cory-Rawson

Defiance

Eastwood

Fayette Local

Hicksville

Huron City

Lake Local

Maumee

Montpelier Exempted

Northwood (staff report for professional development day Monday)

Norwalk City

Otsego (staff report Monday)

Pandora-Gilboa

Perkins

Perrysburg

Pike-Delta-York

Ridgedale Local

Riverdale

Rossford

Sandusky City (though staff will report Monday to review procedures; no students report)

Sylvania

Tiffin City

Van Buren

Van Wert

Washington Local

Wauseon

No classes beginning Tuesday, March 17:

Danbury

Fostoria City

Lakota Local

Liberty Center

Port Clinton (March 13 is a staff in-service day, so no school for students tomorrow, but they have to report Monday)

Seneca East