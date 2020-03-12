When is my school closing due to coronavirus? Here's what we can confirm

(WTVG) - On Thursday, March 12th, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio schools would be required to close for three weeks. The governor's mandate included a start date of March 17th (schools would close after dismissal on Monday, March 16th).
Despite that guidance, many local school districts have decided to close ahead of Tuesday. We will do our best to keep the below list up to date but please note that this is not an official notice. You are still encouraged to reach out to your school district to confirm closing dates.
No classes beginning Friday, March 13:
Anthony Wayne
Cardinal Stritch
Findlay (staff training day, but buildings open for kids to get remote learning materials)
Notre Dame Academy
Ottawa Hills
St. Ursula
No classes beginning Monday, March 16:
Bryan City
Carey Exempted Village
Clyde-Green Springs
Cory-Rawson
Defiance
Eastwood
Fayette Local
Hicksville
Huron City
Lake Local
Maumee
Montpelier Exempted
Northwood (staff report for professional development day Monday)
Norwalk City
Otsego (staff report Monday)
Pandora-Gilboa
Perkins
Perrysburg
Pike-Delta-York
Ridgedale Local
Riverdale
Rossford
Sandusky City (though staff will report Monday to review procedures; no students report)
Sylvania
Tiffin City
Van Buren
Van Wert
Washington Local
Wauseon
No classes beginning Tuesday, March 17:
Danbury
Fostoria City
Lakota Local
Liberty Center
Port Clinton (March 13 is a staff in-service day, so no school for students tomorrow, but they have to report Monday)
Seneca East