Where can you find a free Thanksgiving meal?

Various organizations in Toledo are stepping up this Thanksgiving to offer meals to the needy who might otherwise not celebrate the holiday.

Here's a list of organizations offering free Thanksgiving meals to the homeless and poverty-stricken in the area:

Tuesday

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Helping Hands of St. Louis (443 Sixth St.)

Wednesday

12-1:30 p.m.: St. Paul's Community Center (230 13th St.)

12-1:30 p.m.: MLK Center for the Poor (650 Vance St.)

Thursday

7-8:30 a.m. & 5-6:30 p.m.: Cherry St. Mission (1501 Monroe St.)

7:30-9 a.m. & 5 p.m.: Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission (1917 Jefferson Ave.)

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Christ the King Church (4100 Harvest Ln.)

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Pilgrim Church (1375 Sylvania Ave.)

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: St. Joan of Arc Church (5856 Heatherdowns Blvd.)

12-1:30 p.m.: Hope Lutheran Church (151 W. Center St., Fostoria)

12-2:30 p.m.: Cherry St. Mission at Real Seafood Company (Call 211 to register)

1-3 p.m.: Thomas Temple Church of God and Christ (2140 Ashland Ave.)

1 p.m.: Spencer Township Neighborhood Center (330 Oak Terrace Blvd., Holland)

4-6 p.m.: Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission Outreach Center (670 Phillips Ave.)