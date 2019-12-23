"Where to buy coal" tops Ohio's most Googled Christmas time search

Apparently, parents in Ohio are getting ready to lay down some Christmas time justice on their misbehaving children.

According to SatelliteInternet.com, the most Googled search around Christmas time in Ohio is, "Where to buy coal."

The website used Google Trends to review the top searches on Christmas 2018 and analyzed the searches by state to produce the list.

The most Googled query on Christmas 2018 was "Netflix," which was tops in 12 states.

Maybe owing to its proximity to Canada, Michigan's most Googled query was "Boxing Day Deals," a nod to the federal statutory holiday on Dec. 26.