Where to find online fun for kids during coronavirus outbreak

Schools aren't the only ones going online to stay connected with kids and teenagers.

Various organizations are taking to the virtual world to help kids get through the shutdown during the coronavirus crisis.

Here's a list of online learning and fun children can have from the comfort of their home.

IMAGINATION STATION

While the science center in downtown Toledo is closed through the end of March, science doesn't have to stop. They've uploaded some of their favorite DIY experiments that can be done from home to their website.

TOLEDO ZOO

Each day during the shutdown, the Toledo Zoo will bring new opportunities to engage with their animals, exhibits, and staff on their social media pages.

They started with virtual tour of the ProMedica Museum of Natural History, which can be found here.

TOLEDO LUCAS COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

While the library branches are closed, they've posted fun links for kids and families to do at home, including dance parties, movie nights, and ways for kids to read books online. Those links can be found here.

CINCINNATI ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDEN

A little further away from home, the Cincinnati Zoo is hosting a Home Safari Facebook Live at 3 p.m. each weekday. They will highlight one animal and include an activity that can be done at home.

The videos will be posted on their website and YouTube channel shortly after the Facebook Live ends.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF THE GREAT LAKES

The museum is featuring an online, interactive exhibit its said is "meant to capture the vibrancy and importance of the Maumee River and the Port of Toledo over time." The Port of Toledo: Then & Now online exhibit can be accessed for free by visiting their website.

THE HENRY FORD MUSEUM

While the Henry Ford Museum will remain closed to the public through April 5, they've posted ways to engage with them online, including videos and digital collections. Find them here.

MAZZA MUSEUM

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings and evenings, the University of Findlay's Mazza Museum will be hosting virtual storytimes. They will have recorded book readings posted for parents and children to watch and enjoy at home. YOu can find them on the Mazza Museum's website.