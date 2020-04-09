Where to find your online Easter church services

With people staying home to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis, local churches are shifting their Easter celebrations online.

If you don't have access to watching services online, Sunday Mass is broadcast weekly at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on the CW, Channel 13.2.

Here is a list of churches holding services online:

• Little Flower Catholic Church: 11 a.m. Sunday

• Epiphany Lutheran Church: 10 a.m. Sunday

• Christ United Methodist Church, Oregon: Drive-in service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday

• Diocese of Toledo: 10 a.m. Sunday

• CedarCreek Church: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Sunday

• Calvary Church: 8:15, 10, 11:45 a.m. Sunday

• Grace Church: 10 a.m. Sunday Parking Lot Service

• The Church on Strayer: 9, 11 a.m. Sunday

• Cornerstone Church: 10 a.m. Sunday

• Our Lady of Lourdes, Genoa: 10 a.m. Sunday

• St. Boniface, Oak Harbor: 10 a.m. Sunday

• Crossroads Church, Ottawa Lake, Mich.: 9:15, 11 a.m. Sunday

• St. Peter Lutheran Blackberry: 8:45 a.m. Sunday

• Redemption Church: 10 a.m. Sunday

• St. John XXIII, Perrysburg: 10 a.m. Sunday

• All Saints Parish, New Riegel: 10 a.m. Sunday

• Christ the King, Toledo: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 6 p.m. Sunday

• Holy Family Parish, North Baltimore: 8:30 a.m. Sunday

• Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Toledo: 11 a.m. Sunday

• Sacred Heart Parish, Fremont: 8, 11 a.m. Sunday

• St. Joan of Arc Parish, Toledo: 9:30 a.m. Sunday

• St. Joseph Parish, Sylvania: Sunday

• St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Findlay: 10:30 a.m. Sunday

• St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, Toledo: Sunday

• St. Rose Parish, Perrysburg: 5 p.m. Sunday

• St. John the Baptist, Point Place: 8:30 a.m. Sunday

• St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Maumee: 10 a.m. Sunday

• Westgate Chapel: 10:45 a.m. Sunday