Where will the money go for Toledo's Issue One income tax increase

We're about two weeks away from one of Toledo's most historic election days. Approval of Issue one could change the city's income tax for the next decade. But there's some confusion on exactly where that money will be spent.

If you've voted early, absentee or simply looked at a sample Toledo ballot you'll see Issue One: Toledo's proposed income tax increase.

The full ballot language mentions a 60-40 split on how the money is spent. That split shows that the 40% will be spent on roads. That’s confusing some voters who think this issue is all about roads. 13abc asked Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz to clarify.

The roads in Toledo need to be fixed, it's no secret and that's what just about all of the signage for issue one says. Just about every Toledoan has a story.

"I've had family come from out of town and when people come from out of town to visit you, it's embarrassing when they say 'Man every road in this city is bad," said Toledoan Blair Johnson.

If Issue One passes, putting Toledo's income tax at 2.75%, 60% of the money will go for general fund expenses like police and fire. 40% would go for capital expenses like roads.

"A majority of the new money raised from the passage of Issue 1 will go into capital projects and specifically into fixing our roads," said Kapszukiewicz.

That's the Mayor’s message. Most of the "new" money raised from the tax increase goes to roads. If it passes forget the old idea of a ¾% income tax. In its place an income tax that puts 60% of its dollars in general fund and 40% in roads.

"I can understand how someone can look at that 60-40 and can be confused by it. That 60-40 is not the apportionment of the new money, that will be the apportionment of all money," said Kapszukiewicz

Also included in this levy are dollars for more police, parks, and universal Pre-K which is not currently required by the state of Ohio therefore not funded.

"We're not doing education. We're letting the educators and preschool specialists and the early childhood specialists do the education. We're providing the financial support," said Dr. Cecelia Adams of the Toledo City Council.

"It makes us become a city that's prospering. We have a lot of good reports on what Toledo is doing on economic development but in our neighborhoods is where we're faltering," said Micheal Alexander, Sr. of the NAACP.

Opponents of the project don't like the idea in part because it would leave Toledo with the state's highest income tax for big city, tied with Youngstown.

Toledo voters make the final call on March 17th.

