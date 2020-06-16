While Rayshard Brooks' death gets national attention, a Toledo family mourns a son and brother

The pain is sharp and deep for Rayshard Brooks's family.

"This is hard, this is hard to accept," said his sister, Danielle Barbine.

Their father, Larry Barbine Sr. adds, ""Every time I see it I know the outcome. I say don't run. And I know the outcome."

Brooks, whose death during a confrontation with Atlanta Police has only added to a volatile relationship between law enforcement and black people throughout the country, had recently lived in Toledo, where some of his family still reside.

They're in agony over the sudden and unexpected loss of a son a brother and a friend.

Larry didn't know Rayshard when he was a child, but the two connected in 2019 when Rayshard spent a year working and living in Toledo.

"He came to the door and he hugged me so tight and he said man I've been looking for you. And I said well now you found me. We just hit it off from there."

"He was goofy...loved music. He inspired me to be a better woman, person and sister."

Larry and Danielle say they were in disbelief when they got the news and saw what happened in Atlanta.T