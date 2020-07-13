White House officials raise questions about Fauci

White House officials are starting to question Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to multiple sources.

In a statement, a member of the administration says officials are concerned "Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things."

The White House provided a list of statements to supplement that argument.

A Health and Human Services spokesperson clarifies that doesn't mean the White House is clashing with scientists.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that Fauci and the president “have always had a very good working relationship.”

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading coronavirus expert.

He's been known to correct President Donald Trump when his facts are wrong.

He's also been at odds with the president at times about the need to follow health guidelines.

