White sentenced for role in Malachi Barnes murder case

The Toledo man who testified against two others in the 2018 shooting death of a toddler was sentenced for his part in the crime.

Andre White was sentenced to a total of 23 years in the Thanksgiving murder of Malachi White, who was shot and killed while riding in his father's car on I-75.

White's sentence will be served consecutively to his 26-52 year sentence in Michigan for a previous murder charge. His charges in Ohio included complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity to felonious assault, both of which included gun specifications.

White apologized to the Barnes family in court, and the toddler's mother made a statement which essentially accepted his apology.

White testified in the case against Matthew Smith and K'Veon Giles, who were found guilty of murder.