Whitehouse Firefighter continues to serve after losing mother, son in fatal crash

Whitehouse Firefighter Brandon Donahue draws high praise from his boss.

"A phenomenal employee, whose love and passion for EMS is second to none," Fire Chief Joshua Hartbarger said.

Donahue is a veteran firefighter, an EMS instructor, a pediatric nurse, and husband and father.

Brandon and his crew are always preparing for the future, but he can never forget the past.

It was August 2, 2010, just before five in the afternoon, when Brandon's pager went off.

There was a head-on crash on State Route 120 just outside of Lyons, not far from Brandon's home. What he would encounter that day is almost unimaginable.

"I got in my truck and drove down the road. My sister had left before me. I found her outside of the car, crying. She said it was mom."

Brandon's mother Karen had been driving, with the firefighter's infant son, Nash, in the back.

Despite repeated attempts to resuscitate his mom and baby boy, both died a short time later.

Karen Donahue-Pinkleman was 44. Nash Donahue was just four months old.

The driver of the other car, 29-year-old Tobin Benner was also killed.

Amid the mourning, the grief, and the pain that followed, Brandon continues to serve.

He says he draws strength from his wife Andrea and two young daughters, and inspiration from his late parents.