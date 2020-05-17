Whitehouse favorites welcome back outside dining customers while looking forward to dine-in business this week

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave restaurants and bars the green light to reopen for outside dining this weekend. Local spots are happy to welcome back customers and look forward to dine-in eating resuming this week.

Tony Fronk, owner of The Whitehouse Inn, says it took a few days for his workers to get used to carry-out business, and the community a bit longer to hop on board. But after about two months, this weekend customers showed up to support local in a big way.

Local restaurant owners are eager to welcome back guests. Even if for now, eating out is spaced out and outside.

"We're ready to go," said Fronk.

Lower capacity limits, more intense sanitation methods, and servers in masks are some of the changes diner can expect at places like The Whitehouse Inn.

Fronk saw this weekend as an opportunity to get creative and utilize the Inn's full property, by setting up a tent. He's not stopping there.

"We're working on designing a pergola for the patio. We are getting ready to order new patio furniture because we got rid of it last year," he said.

This local favorite is looking forward to May 21, when inside dining can resume. Already they're thinning out dining rooms to follow social distancing requirements, while trying to keep the experience as close to normal as possible.

"I don't want to change what we do. I don't want to go to paper menus. I don't want to put up shower curtains. I don't want to do dividers and things like that," said Fronk.

Spots like Village Pizza down the street are also excited to bring back dine-in customers.

"They're eating out in their car because they don't have no where to sit. No where to go. So, this is going to be really nice to have those people come back in and be able to sit and relax for their lunch hour," said Kelly Butler, owner of Village Pizza in Whitehouse.

Butler says the pandemic actually made their carry-out and delivery business busier, and unlike most restaurants, they kept on all employees.

"We've been very blessed and we're doing very well here," she said.

Keeping six feet apart remains the rule, which is why customers will have fewer bar stools to choose from at Village Pizza. As the weather warms up, benches outside are another option.

"It's nice to see people back over at The Whitehouse Inn, see people down the street at Local Thyme. So, it's nice seeing the community getting back out again," said Butler.

Even with everything prepped for the anticipated rush this week, there is fear that some regulars may not return.

"Even approach it and say, 'Hey it's my first time out in 8,10 weeks. So, I'm a little nervous,' and we'll try to accommodate, put them somewhere where they feel extremely safe. We'll do anything for our guests. I mean, we miss them," said Fronk.

Even as restaurants continue to reopen and gear up for dine-in eating come Thursday, places like The Whitehouse Inn will keep the tent up outside for at least a few months and carry on with carry-out orders.