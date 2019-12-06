Whitmer staff member sent to hospital after intervening in fight among students

Two unrelated incidents Thursday at Whitmer High School sent one staff member to the hospital.

Around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, Washington Local superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt confirmed several female students started fighting. Several staff member intervened, and one was sent to the hospital as a precaution. That staff member later returned to work.

In a separate incident, another Whitmer student was detained and disciplined after an altercation in a classroom. The Student Resource Officer put the building on lockdown for a few minutes to regain control of the situation.

Officials say the two incidents are not related.